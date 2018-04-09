 When a 47-year-old is too young, inconsequential to be president by Fredrick Nwabufo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

When a 47-year-old is too young, inconsequential to be president by Fredrick Nwabufo

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

I have watched the video of the verbal duel between Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, and Adebayo Shittu, minister of communications, five times now. I spent every second watching that recording in a theatre of pain and depression. Nigeria’s funeral is near with the ilk of Shittu in government. I have followed Sowore’s town-hall […]

The post When a 47-year-old is too young, inconsequential to be president by Fredrick Nwabufo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.