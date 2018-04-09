When artists vend flesh while the country burns - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

When artists vend flesh while the country burns – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
When artists vend flesh while the country burns
Vanguard
Before the Afrobeat king, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, met the American lady, Sandra Smith (now Sandra Izsadore) in 1969 in Los Angeles, the lyrics of Fela's songs were irrelevant: how sweet his mama's soup was and all that. This young lady, Sandra, changed …
Sayan Ghosh: 'Gentleman,' by Fela Kuti
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!