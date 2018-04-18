“Where Is Cynthia Morgan?” – Adesua Etomi Questions Singer’s Disappearance From Music Scene — Nigeria Today

“Where Is Cynthia Morgan?” – Adesua Etomi Questions Singer’s Disappearance From Music Scene

Popular Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi has called public attention to the disappearance of female Nigerian dance-hall singer, Cynthia Morgan from the music scene.

Adesua Etomi whose marriage with Banky W has influenced her involvement in the music industry took to twitter earlier today to question the disappearance of Cynthia Morgan from the public view.

Her tweet reads;

“There’s just one thing I want to know…’where is Cynthia Morgan??????”

Nigerians are now expressing obvious concern for the “German Juice” crooner music halt as a result of a single tweet by Adesua.

See tweet below;

There’s just one thing I want to know…’where is Cynthia Morgan?????? — Adesua Etomi (@AdesuaEtomi) April 18, 2018

The post “Where Is Cynthia Morgan?” – Adesua Etomi Questions Singer’s Disappearance From Music Scene appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

