“Whether I Have A House Or Not, If I Date A Landlady, I Become The Owner” – Man — Nigeria Today

“Whether I Have A House Or Not, If I Date A Landlady, I Become The Owner” – Man

Posted on Apr 26, 2018

According to this Twitter user, once he is dating a lady who owns a house, he becomes the man of the house.

He wrote;
“Whether I have a house or not, if I date a girl with a house, I become the man of that house and she will listen to me. Or she can get out.”

Source – Torimill

