Whistleblower claims Cambridge Analytica tried to Influence Nigeria’s 2015 Elections with Anti-Islam Video — Nigeria Today

Whistleblower claims Cambridge Analytica tried to Influence Nigeria’s 2015 Elections with Anti-Islam Video

According to Guardian, embattled political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica tried to influence Nigeria’s 2015 elections in favour of Goodluck Jonathan. Christopher Wylie, a former employee of the firm turned whistleblower, testified that a video was released “with the sole intent of intimidating voters.” The video, seen by Guardian, contained anti-islam messages and stark violence including someone […]

The post Whistleblower claims Cambridge Analytica tried to Influence Nigeria’s 2015 Elections with Anti-Islam Video appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

