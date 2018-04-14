White Boy gets beating of his life after he tried to bully a Nigerian Kid (Watch Video) — Nigeria Today

White Boy gets beating of his life after he tried to bully a Nigerian Kid (Watch Video)

A high school fight video has gone viral on the internet after two young boys were filmed exchanging blows.

The twitter user who shared the story revealed that a white boy tried to bully a black Boy (From Nigeria), and the white boy got more than what he bargained from as was clearly seen on the video

She wrote ;

A white boy trying to bully a Nigerian kid in High school….He don show am the meaning of…..Gidigbo eti Ebute…

Video Below ;

A white boy trying to bully a Nigerian kid in High school….He don show am the meaning of…..Gidigbo eti Ebute… pic.twitter.com/bQULerCsfo — Nubian Queen (@nubiankemett) April 13, 2018

