White House warns China tariffs not a negotiating ploy — Nigeria Today

White House warns China tariffs not a negotiating ploy

Top US economic advisor Larry Kudlow on Friday warned a threat to hit China with tariffs on up to $150 billion of imports is not a negotiating ploy — White House wants a change in Chinese behavior.

Indicating a tough stance that escalates the risks of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies, Kudlow told reporters that President Donald Trump believes China must end intellectual property theft.

“Trump is not just using tariffs as a negotiating card, he’s said that to me,” Kudlow warned. “Something has to change.”

