White men on a courtesy visit to Ooni of Ife refuse to kneel before the Monarch (photo) — Nigeria Today

 White men on a courtesy visit to Ooni of Ife refuse to kneel before the Monarch (photo)
White men on a courtesy visit to Ooni of Ife refuse to kneel before the Monarch (photo)

Posted on Apr 20, 2018

A viral photo has caused a debate online, and the photo is that of ‘white men’ who were led by some Nigeria representing brands on a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s Palace.

The quizzing thing about the photo was that the foreigners refused to ‘bend the knee’ even as it was quite evident that their Nigerian counterparts were on both knees.

Photo Below:

So what’s your say on this ?

