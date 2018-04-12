WHO Boosts Effective Health Communication — Nigeria Today

WHO Boosts Effective Health Communication

As part of efforts to ensure that health messages are effectively communicated, the World Health Organisation (WHO) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMH), has organised a two day media dialogue for health journalists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Minister of health, Prof Isaac Adewole, in his remark at the event, […]

The post WHO Boosts Effective Health Communication appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

