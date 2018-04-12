WHO Calls on Africa, Nigeria to Fulfil SDGs Pledge on UHC - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

WHO Calls on Africa, Nigeria to Fulfil SDGs Pledge on UHC – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
WHO Calls on Africa, Nigeria to Fulfil SDGs Pledge on UHC
THISDAY Newspapers
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on all African leaders, especially the Nigerian government to meet up with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) pledges on Universal Health Coverage. The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr …
