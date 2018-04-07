 Who can stop Uganda’s Cheptegei? — Nigeria Today
Who can stop Uganda’s Cheptegei?

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Sports, Uganda | 0 comments

Time for gold? Cheptegei is in fine form
Sunday 
▶ 9.40am – 🇺🇬 GC2018athletics 5000m final
▶ 8.00am – 🇺🇬 GC2018netball Uganda vs England

Gold Coast, Australia | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s long distance ace Joshua Cheptegei will find himself in an unfamiliar position as he goes for gold on day one of track and field at the Commonwealth Games.

Cheptegei has been the dark horse in the major events he has competed in since last year but now finds himself as the man to beat when the 5000m final starts at 9.40am Sunday. That has been the position Mo Farah has been in for the past five years.

The pressure to succeed ended in disaster at the World cross country championships in Kampala early last year, but that was followed by a stunning silver behind Mo Farah in the World Championships later, which indicated Cheptegei is getting wiser with each race.

Cheptegei has been formidable since, running the  world’s second fastest 15k race ever at the Seven Hills Race Zevenheuvelenloop in Nijmegen, The Netherlands in November before dominating all the cross-country races he participated in this year.

The 5km – 12.5 laps – race suits Cheptegei’s flat out style and bar a surprise, should provide Uganda’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Mo Farah is absetn but out to stop Cheptegei will be the Kenyans and Ethiopians.

The Kenyans are the best bet to challenge Cheptegei despite sending a new-look side after many of their top performers opted out.
The Kenyans, who are also recovering from a major doping scandal which prompted wide-ranging reforms, have come with a new crop of runners to Australia’s Gold Coast.

Only three of Kenya’s gold medallists survive from 2014, when they topped the athletics medals table, with David Rudisha, Asbel Kiprop and Ezekiel Kemboi among those missing.

“This is an entire young team who are hungry to chart their own destiny,” head coach Japheth Kemei told AFP in Nairobi ahead of the competition, which gets underway on Sunday.

“Kenyan athletics is now in a period of transition, but we are happy that there will be a continued athletics success as we plan for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in two years time.”

“The spirit is very high in the team,” coach Julius Kirwa said.

“I am very happy with the youngsters, and even though most of them have little or no experience at the top level, we should be able to fine-tune them physically and physiologically to be ready for the show.

“I believe we will do better than we did in Glasgow,” said Kirwa, who coached Kenya to the top of the table at the 2015 world athletics championships in Beijing.

Kenya was placed on the IAAF doping watchlist in 2016 after being ruled non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) following a string of drug scandals.

Since January, elite athletes have been under the watch of a select team of doctors appointed by the International Association of Athletics Federations and Athletics Kenya.

 

Uganda’s history at Commonwealth games

Medal Name Games Sport Event
 Gold George Oywello 1962 Perth Boxing Heavyweight
 Gold James Odwori 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Light Flyweight
 Gold Mohamed Muruli 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Light Welterweight
 Gold Benson Masanda 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Heavyweight
 Gold Mohamed Muruli 1974 Christchurch Boxing Welterweight
 Gold Ayub Kalule 1974 Christchurch Boxing Lightweight
 Gold Justin Juuko 1990 Auckland Boxing Light Flyweight (– 48 kg)
 Gold Godfrey Nyakana 1990 Auckland Boxing Lightweight (– 60 kg)
 Gold Dorcus Inzikuru 2006 Melbourne Athletics 3000m Steeplechase
 Gold Boniface Kiprop 2006 Melbourne Athletics 10,000 metres
 Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2010 Delhi Athletics 5,000 metres
 Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2010 Delhi Athletics 10,000 metres
 Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2014 Glasgow Athletics 10,000 metres
 Silver Patrick Etolu 1954 Vancouver Athletics High Jump
 Silver Thomas Kawere 1958 Cardiff Boxing Welterweight
 Silver Kesi Odongo 1962 Perth Boxing Lightweight
 Silver Leo Rwabwogo 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Flyweight
 Silver Deogratias Musoke 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Featherweight
 Silver William Koskei 1970 Edinburgh Athletics 400 metres hurdles
 Silver Silver Ayoo 1974 Christchurch Athletics 400 metres
 Silver James Odwori 1974 Christchurch Boxing Light Flyweight
 Silver Ali Rojo 1974 Christchurch Boxing Bantamweight
 Silver Shadrack Odhiambo 1974 Christchurch Boxing Featherweight
 Silver Ruth Kyalisima 1982 Brisbane Athletics 400m Hurdles
 Silver Peter Rwamuhanda 1982 Brisbane Athletics 400m Hurdles
 Silver Victor Byarugaba 1982 Brisbane Boxing Light Middleweight
 Silver Joseph Lubega 2002 Manchester Boxing Light Heavyweight
 Silver Mohamed Kayongo 2002 Manchester Boxing Light Welterweight

Uganda medals Commonwealth games

Games Gold Silver Bronze Total Rank
1954 Vancouver 0 1 0 1 14
1958 Cardiff 0 1 0 1 17
1962 Perth 1 1 4 6 11
1966 Kingston 0 0 1 1 19
1970 Edinburgh 3 3 1 7 9
1974 Christchurch 2 4 3 9 10
1982 Brisbane 0 3 0 3 18
1990 Auckland 2 0 2 4 11
1994 Victoria 0 0 2 2 24
1998 Kuala Lumpur 0 0 1 1 32
2002 Manchester 0 2 0 2 30
2006 Melbourne 2 0 1 3 15
2010 Delhi 2 0 0 2 18
2014 Glasgow 1 0 4 5 18
Total 13 15 21 49 18

Team Uganda

Athletics: Ayikoru Scovia, Leni Shida, Nanziri Emily, Nakaayi Halima, Nannyondo Winnie, Ajok Dorcus, Juliet Chekwel, Chelangat Mercyline, Chesang Stella, Lalam Josephine, Adome Pius, Alli Ngaimoko, Opiny Leonard, Musagala Ronald, Chemutai Albert, Kipyeko Phillip, Cheptegei Joshua, Thomas Ayeko, Toroitich Timothy, Kiplimo Jacob, Chesakit Alex, Chemonges Robert, Mutai Munyo Solomon.

Badminton: Bangi Shamim Bridget, Nakiyemba Aisha, Kasirye Brian, Ekiring Edwin

Boxing: Bwogi Musa, Kiiza Joshua, Muwonge Latibu, Nasir Bashir, Simbwa Regarn

Cycling: Kagimu Charles, Sekanga Vienna

Netball team: Lilian Ajio, Irene Akello, Kizza Betty, Birungi Conchepta, Nanyonga Florence, Nakabuye Hadijah, Nakacwa Halima, Achan Jesca, Nampungu Joan, Procovia Peace, Nanyonga Racheal, Meme Ruth, Nanfuka Stella, Oyella Stella, Namuwaya Muhayimina

Rugby team: Ijongat James, Kasiita Eric, Kasito Adrian, Kermundu Kevin, Kisiga Timonty, Manano Achaji, Odongo Marvin, Ogena Pius, Oketayot Byron, Okia Solomon, Okorach Michael, Wokorach Phillip, Sebuliba Kayiwa, Ruhweza-Ayera Desire, Magowu Ivan, Muwumba Timothy Mudoola, Jadwong Joseph, Ofoyrwoth Aaron

Squash: Rukunya Ivan, Kawooya Michael

Swimming: Meya Avice (women) and Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza Elisha (men)

Weightlifting: Irene Kasubo, Kalidi Batuusa, Julius Ssekitoleko, Ssempereza Hakim

Table Tennis: Nyaika Ronald (men), Nambozo Halima (women)

Shooting: Mungoma Cleopatra


Sport Time Event Status
14:11 Women’s 100m Round 1 – Heat 2

UGA
Scovia AYIKORU
14:45 Men’s 100m Round 1 – Heat 1

UGA
Pius ADOME
15:02 Women Pool B

ENG
England
UGA
Uganda
16:01 Men’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 3

UGA
Alli NGAIMOKO
16:08 Men’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 4

UGA
Leonard OPINY
16:40 Gold Medal Event Men’s 5000m Final

UGA
Joshua Kiprui CHEPTEGEI
UGA
Phillip KIPYEKO
UGA
Thomas AYEKO

 

