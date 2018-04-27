'Who could afford him?' - Fabregas can't see Salah leaving Liverpool - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

‘Who could afford him?’ – Fabregas can’t see Salah leaving Liverpool – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
'Who could afford him?' – Fabregas can't see Salah leaving Liverpool
Goal.com
The Egyptian attacker has been linked with a cluster of top clubs, but his former team-mate doesn't see why he would want to leave Anfield. Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas doubts Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool in the off-season because no one …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!