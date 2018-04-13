 Who Is Pamela Anomneze?, Meet The First Nigerian Woman Invited To Prince Harry Of England’s Wedding — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Who Is Pamela Anomneze?, Meet The First Nigerian Woman Invited To Prince Harry Of England’s Wedding

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Meet the only Nigerian lady who has been invited to Prince Harry’s Royal wedding A Nigerian woman has been invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry According to sources, she is reportedly the only Nigerian woman invited to the grand occasion This is coming after the couple requested for half of their guests to […]

The post Who Is Pamela Anomneze?, Meet The First Nigerian Woman Invited To Prince Harry Of England’s Wedding appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.