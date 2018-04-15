Who Is The Winner Of Rising Star 2018 — Nigeria Today

Who Is The Winner Of Rising Star 2018

Hemant Brijwasi is the winner of Rising star season 2 2018 show. The grand finale of Rising Star 2 saw Rohanpreet, Vishnumaya, Zaid Ali and Hemant Brijwasi competed for the winner’s title while Shankar Mahadevan, Monali Thakur and Diljit Dosanjh form the judges. Elbowing everyone aside, Hemant claimed victory and took home the trophy. After […]

