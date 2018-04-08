WHO marks 70th anniversary with focus on universal health coverage — Nigeria Today

WHO marks 70th anniversary with focus on universal health coverage

The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday marked its day with the theme ‘Universal Health Coverage’ (UHC). It was the 70th anniversary of WHO and the celebration emphasised Health For All.

WHO used the occasion to call on world leaders to live up to the pledges they made when they agreed on the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, and commit to concrete steps to advance the health of all people. This means ensuring that everyone, everywhere can access essential quality health services without facing financial hardship.

The meaning of UHC is that all people and communities receive the health services they need without suffering financial hardship. It enables everyone to access the services that address the most important causes of disease and death and ensures that the quality of those services is good enough to improve the health of the people who receive them.

Whereas it does not mean free coverage for all possible health interventions regardless of the cost as no country can provide all services free of charge on a sustainable basis, it is not only about ensuring a minimum package of health services but also about ensuring a progressive expansion of coverage of health services and financial protection as more resources become available.

It is also not only about medical treatment for individuals but also includes services for whole populations.

