Who Wins Big Brother Naija Today? — Nigeria Today

Who Wins Big Brother Naija Today?

the ultimate prize of forty-five million naira, a winner will emerge today at the Big Brother Naija, third edition on Sunday, 22nd April, 2018. With five house mates remaining and the final week gone today, who will be crowned the winner of BBN Double Wahala Edition? The social media is already agog with votes; support […]

The post Who Wins Big Brother Naija Today? appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

