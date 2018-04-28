Who wouldn’t want a giant walking robot that transforms into a sports car? — Nigeria Today

Who wouldn’t want a giant walking robot that transforms into a sports car?

Your commute may never be the same again. A trio of Japanese companies, aided by legendary mech designer Kunio Owara, has created a real-life transformer robot that becomes a sleek sports car at the touch of a button.

The post Who wouldn’t want a giant walking robot that transforms into a sports car? appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

