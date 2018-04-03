 Who's Getting Financial Inclusion Funding in Sub-Saharan Africa? - Inter Press Service — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Who’s Getting Financial Inclusion Funding in Sub-Saharan Africa? – Inter Press Service

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Inter Press Service

Who's Getting Financial Inclusion Funding in Sub-Saharan Africa?
Inter Press Service
WASHINGTON DC, Apr 3 2018 (IPS) – For the first time in over a decade, Sub-Saharan Africa is a top priority for international funders investing in financial inclusion, with 30 percent of all active projects focused on the region. Ten years ago, the 23
Financial inclusion – the road aheadBusiness Line

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.