Who's Getting Financial Inclusion Funding in Sub-Saharan Africa? - Inter Press Service — Nigeria Today

Who’s Getting Financial Inclusion Funding in Sub-Saharan Africa? – Inter Press Service
|
Inter Press Service
|
Who's Getting Financial Inclusion Funding in Sub-Saharan Africa?
Inter Press Service
WASHINGTON DC, Apr 3 2018 (IPS) – For the first time in over a decade, Sub-Saharan Africa is a top priority for international funders investing in financial inclusion, with 30 percent of all active projects focused on the region. Ten years ago, the 23 …
Financial inclusion – the road ahead
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!