 Who’s to blame for the GPU pricing crisis? Everyone — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Who’s to blame for the GPU pricing crisis? Everyone

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Cryptocurrency, Technology | 0 comments

For more than a year now, nobody has been able to buy a graphics card at a reasonable price, if they’ve been able to find one at all. Why is that? We dug deep to find out what’s been going on, and who’s to blame.

The post Who’s to blame for the GPU pricing crisis? Everyone appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.