 Why 2019 General Election Will Be Bloody – MASSOB — Nigeria Today
Why 2019 General Election Will Be Bloody – MASSOB

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has predicted a “bloody” 2019 general election in Nigeria. The National Director of Information for MASSOB, Sunny Okoroafor, said this in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s second-term declaration. The group also declared its non-interest in how Nigeria is run, saying its only interest […]

The post Why 2019 General Election Will Be Bloody – MASSOB appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

