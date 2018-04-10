‘Why Ambode should go for second term’ — Nigeria Today

‘Why Ambode should go for second term’

Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Home Affairs Chairman Layiwola Olawale spoke with Assistant Editor LEKE SALAUDEEN on why Lagosians are asking Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to seek re-election.

What is responsible for the popular demand for re-election of Governor Akinwumi Ambode for second term?

We are all living witnesses to what Governor Ambode is doing in Lagos State. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the architect of new Lagos, laid a solid foundation for the development of the state. Former Governor Babatunde Fashola actualised the plan and Ambode is consolidating on the good work of his predecessors. He has performed creditably. To secure Lagos, the Ambode administration procured helicopters for air surveillance; acquired patrol vehicles including state of art information technology for security agencies. All these facilities have helped the security agencies in checkmating the criminal activities of kidnappers and Bado boys in Ikororodu.

Under Ambode, the Internally Generated Revenue of Lagos State has increased to N30 billion per month. The state government pays students’ West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees; the government has embarked on structural development of schools through rehabilitation and renovation; new schools are also springing up. The Lagos State University (LASU) is the best tertiary institution in the country today in terms of infrastructure and staffing, courtesy of Governor Ambode. The facilities in public health institutions have been upgraded such that foreign health officials now have confidence in Lagos State Health programme.

Through Ambode ingenuity, traffic menace has been reduced in Lagos, particularly in Alapere, Abule-Egba, Epe, Badagry and Ikorodu through the expansion of roads and construction of fly- over in strategic areas of the state. Epe is now accessible, following massive road construction embarked upon by the state government.

Ambode has taken development to the grassroots through the rehabilitation of roads across local government areas. He went a step further by constructing roads and bridges leading to Ogun State borders, some of which were commissioned last weekend.

The list of his achievements under three years in office is endless. The reward for hard work is more work. One good term deserves another. That is why there is spontaneous demand for his second term. I am in total support for his re-election so that he can accomplish his mission.

How have you impacted on your constituents?

As a legislator, I represent the interest of my constituents through robust legislative debate in the House. I sponsor bills and motions that will promote good governance and improve the well-being of the people of the state.

Beside the constitutional responsibility, I have facilitated employment opportunities to members of my constituency in government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) like the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), Teaching Service Commission and the judiciary. I organise free tutorials for secondary school students during holidays. Every year, I procure 200 West African Examination Council (WAEC) forms for those who want to sit for GCE; provide free school uniform; organise career talks for students to guide them in their future undertakings and donated a trophy for football competition among the ten wards in Mushin constituency.

I am passionate about providing employment for our people. I have been on the employment drive since 2002. Between 2002 and 2007, I was the Special Assistant to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Transportation. When Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) was created, I was able to assist many of our people in getting job with the agency. It was one of the reasons they voted for me massively in 2015. Besides that, I sometimes go out of my way to get jobs for them outside my influence.

Why has peace continued to elude Mushin, your constituency?

The menace of thuggery and insecurity in Mushin can be attributed to societal factors; the youth unemployment is a major factor. An idle hand is a devil’s workshop. Mushin has been associated with political violence since the First Republic during the Western Region crisis that culminated in arson- “operation wet e”. It was a protest against injustice meted out to the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his supporters by the Federal Government led by the late Prime Minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. Mushin was part of the old Western Region then. The people of Mushin vehemently rejected the result of the 1965 Western Region election that was rigged for the late Chief S. L. Akintola’s Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP). Mushin became the epicentre of the struggle.

Mushin is not the only flash point in Lagos; there are other areas too. We have been trying to reverse the trend of criminalities in Mushin by engaging the youths. We are doing this through vocation training so that they can acquire skills and become self employed and even become employers of labour. There are those who came to Lagos in search of green pasture; they live in Mushin but when they could not find gainful employment, they take to robbery, burglary and other criminal activities in order to survive. These are the characters giving Mushin a bad name.

We will continue to engage the youth. We have put many things in place for our people like recreation centres, adult education programme so that the vast majority of the populace would be able to read and write which will help them in their chosen vocations. Mushin has produced good people in all spheres of life. By constructively engaging the youths, I’m sure they will change for better.

Some are suggesting that the black spot in Mushin should be acquired by government. What is your view?

No. I won’t subscribe to that idea. The lands belong to the people; they have been holding the land for centuries. It will be unfair to dispossess them of their property because of the criminal activities of few ones living among them. The bad ones should be fished out and charged to court. We have responsible people living in Akala and Idi-Oro, For example, the Chairman Of Ojuwoye/Odi- Olowo lives in Akala street.

What should your constituents be expecting from you before the end of the Eighth Assembly?

They should expect good things. I will continue with the good job that I am doing. I will complete the on-going borehole projects. I have always been accessible to them. I live with them. All empowerment programmes initiated by me will continue. I can never abandon my people.

Will you seek re-election in 2019?

I believe in my constituents and the political leaders. I was able to achieve all I have been able to achieve because of their support. If they ask me to continue, I will abide with their decision.

