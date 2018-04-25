 Why are Nigerians obsessed with Big Brother Naija - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why are Nigerians obsessed with Big Brother Naija – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Why are Nigerians obsessed with Big Brother Naija
Pulse Nigeria
What is so exciting about watching a bunch of strangers locked up in a house for 85 days? Why do Nigerians find #BBNaija so compelling? Published: 2 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail. Bambam evicted from Big Brother Naija play. Bambam evicted
You can't imagine how I've been overwhelmed with love – Miracle says as he swamped by fansNAIJA.NG
BBNaija: I Am Going Back To Collins, Nina RevealsConcise News
My Relationship with Nina will Sort itself Naturally- MiracleWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.