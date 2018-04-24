Why Babu Owino's speech to be read at Matiba's funeral has Kenyans talking - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Why Babu Owino’s speech to be read at Matiba’s funeral has Kenyans talking – The Standard
|
Why Babu Owino's speech to be read at Matiba's funeral has Kenyans talking
Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino has got the attention of Kenyans on social media after he put up a speech on his Facebook page, claiming he will read it during former Opposition leader Kenneth Matiba's funeral. Kenyans on social …
“Friends and allies that betrayed Matiba are seated closer to his coffin” Babu Owino's speech raises eyebrows
Kenyans reacts to Babu Owino's 'explosive' speech
