 Why Bill Gates told Nigeria to do more in human capital development – Country Director, Gates Foundation  — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why Bill Gates told Nigeria to do more in human capital development – Country Director, Gates Foundation 

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The director explains why the Foundation’s activities seem to be concentrated more in the northern part of Nigeria.

The post Why Bill Gates told Nigeria to do more in human capital development – Country Director, Gates Foundation  appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.