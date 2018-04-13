Why Buhari must sack some ministers now – APGA — Nigeria Today

Why Buhari must sack some ministers now – APGA
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently reshuffle his cabinet. It said some members of the Buhari’s cabinet do not share same mindset with the president. The National Chairman of the party, Dr. Victor Ike Oye, made this disclosure while briefing newsmen yesterday in Abuja at the end […]
