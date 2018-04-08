Why Buhari should be ruthless against looters – Oshiomhole — Nigeria Today

Why Buhari should be ruthless against looters – Oshiomhole

The former governor of Edo, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, to adopt a “ruthless” measure against alleged looters of the nation’s treasury. Oshiomhole, who disclosed this on Sunday in Benin, described as mindless the stealing by the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led Federal Government. The former governor noted that it was the right of Nigerians to know the level of rot that transpired in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government.

