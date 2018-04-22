Why Buhari Will Not Participate in 2019 Debate – Journalist — Nigeria Today

Why Buhari Will Not Participate in 2019 Debate – Journalist

A Nigerian journalist, Eniola Akinkuotu, has adduced a reason why President Muhammadu Buhari may shy away from the 2019 presidential debate as he did in the build-up to 2015. Akinkuotu, a reporter with The Punch, made this known in a Facebook post in reaction to the controversial #LazyNigerianYouth comment Buhari made in London last week. […]

The post Why Buhari Will Not Participate in 2019 Debate – Journalist appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

