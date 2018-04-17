Why Buhari's second term declaration will not tear APC apart – Magnus Abe - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Why Buhari’s second term declaration will not tear APC apart – Magnus Abe – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Why Buhari's second term declaration will not tear APC apart – Magnus Abe
Daily Post Nigeria
The senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe has declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, “will not implode” in 2019 following the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari for a …
Senator Abe: APC won't implode over President Buhari's 2019 declaration
APC Senators Divided Over Convention C'ttee List
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!