Why Buhari’s second term declaration will not tear APC apart – Magnus Abe — Nigeria Today

Why Buhari’s second term declaration will not tear APC apart – Magnus Abe
The senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe has declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, “will not implode” in 2019 following the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term. Abe called on those thinking that the APC will fall apart over Buhari’s declaration to rather organise […]
Why Buhari’s second term declaration will not tear APC apart – Magnus Abe
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!