 Why Chibok girls are still in captivity – Monguno — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why Chibok girls are still in captivity – Monguno

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A member of the House of Representatives, (APC Borno), Mohammed Monguno, has revealed why it has been difficult to free the remaining Chibok schoolgirls. He informed the House that the factional crisis among the Boko Haram insurgents did not help matters. He said this while the lawmakers debated on a motion on the urgent need […]

Why Chibok girls are still in captivity – Monguno

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.