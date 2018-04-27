Why do British charities want to shut down private schools in Africa? - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Why do British charities want to shut down private schools in Africa? – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Why do British charities want to shut down private schools in Africa?
The Star, Kenya
Why would anyone who claims to care about the world's poorest children try to shut down their schools? It's strange and sad, but several British charities, in cahoots with some British unions, are making a concerted effort to close down hundreds of …
