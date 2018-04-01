Why do you seek the living among the dead? - Nagaland Post — Nigeria Today

Why do you seek the living among the dead? – Nagaland Post
|
Why do you seek the living among the dead?
Nagaland Post
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. That much is clear. What is not clear to many people, however, is what the resurrection means to Christians and why we would make such a big deal of it. The resurrection only makes sense if we …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!