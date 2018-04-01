 Why do you seek the living among the dead? - Nagaland Post — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why do you seek the living among the dead? – Nagaland Post

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Why do you seek the living among the dead?
Nagaland Post
Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. That much is clear. What is not clear to many people, however, is what the resurrection means to Christians and why we would make such a big deal of it. The resurrection only makes sense if we

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.