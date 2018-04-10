Why farmers/herdsmen clashes may get worse — Ogbeh - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Why farmers/herdsmen clashes may get worse — Ogbeh – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Why farmers/herdsmen clashes may get worse — Ogbeh
Vanguard
ABUJA—MINISTER of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has warned that clashes between farmers and herdsmen might get worse in 2019, if nothing was done to intensify efforts to create cattle ranches or provide better security against rustling. Ogbeh. Chief …
Ogbeh to Nigerians: Expect worse herdsmen, farmers' clashes in 2019
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!