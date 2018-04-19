 Why FG is not funding railway's old narrow gauge lines, says Amaechi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why FG is not funding railway’s old narrow gauge lines, says Amaechi – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Why FG is not funding railway's old narrow gauge lines, says Amaechi
Vanguard
Abuja – The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, says that the Federal Government will stop funding old narrow gauge rail lines across the country. Passengers at the Departure of Nigeria Railway Corporation, Terminus Ido, Lagos Board Omoluabi

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.