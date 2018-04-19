Why FG is not funding railway's old narrow gauge lines, says Amaechi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Why FG is not funding railway’s old narrow gauge lines, says Amaechi – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Why FG is not funding railway's old narrow gauge lines, says Amaechi
Vanguard
Abuja – The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, says that the Federal Government will stop funding old narrow gauge rail lines across the country. Passengers at the Departure of Nigeria Railway Corporation, Terminus Ido, Lagos Board Omoluabi …
