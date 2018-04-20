Why FG wants rail line between Nigeria, Niger – Amaechi — Nigeria Today

Why FG wants rail line between Nigeria, Niger – Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has explained that the rail line from Kano in Nigeria to Maradi in Niger Republic was mainly to encourage business owners to use Nigerian seaports as against the use of those of neighbouring countries. Amaechi stated this yesterday during the ministry’s budget defence to the House of Representatives Joint […]
