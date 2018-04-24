Why God shouldn’t bless Nigeria again – Apostle Alile — Nigeria Today

Why God shouldn’t bless Nigeria again – Apostle Alile

The Spiritual leader of St. Joseph’s Chosen Church of God International, Apostle Hayford Ikponmwonsa Alile has said that Nigeria does not need more of God’s blessings because its leaders have not been able to manage the resources the nation is blessed with. The cleric, speaking with Vanguard, said if he were God, he would have […]

Why God shouldn’t bless Nigeria again – Apostle Alile

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

