Why I Am Vying For Adamawa North Senatorial District – Walin Mubi — Nigeria Today

Why I Am Vying For Adamawa North Senatorial District – Walin Mubi

An All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Alhaji Hamid Mahmud, has vowed to ameliorate the suffering of people of Adamawa Central Senatorial District, from high rate of poverty, unemployment and drug abuse. Mahmud, who is also Walin Mubi, alleged that Sen Binta Massi and others from the constituency, have not attracted the enabling dividend of democracy […]

The post Why I Am Vying For Adamawa North Senatorial District – Walin Mubi appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

