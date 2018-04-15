Why I criticised my husband's government, Aisha Buhari explains - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Why I criticised my husband’s government, Aisha Buhari explains – The Punch
Why I criticised my husband's government, Aisha Buhari explains
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja. The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, has explained that her 2016 interview which was considered to be critical of her husband's administration was based on her sense of justice. She said the interview was not …
Why I threatened not to support my husband for second term — Aisha Buhari
