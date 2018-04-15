 Why I criticised my husband's government, Aisha Buhari explains - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why I criticised my husband’s government, Aisha Buhari explains – The Punch

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Why I criticised my husband's government, Aisha Buhari explains
The Punch
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja. The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, has explained that her 2016 interview which was considered to be critical of her husband's administration was based on her sense of justice. She said the interview was not
Why I threatened not to support my husband for second term — Aisha BuhariPremium Times

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.