Why I Dropout Of School At The Age Of 14 Years : Actress Ada Ameh — Nigeria Today

Why I Dropout Of School At The Age Of 14 Years : Actress Ada Ameh

One of the popular figures in “The Johnson’s” TV series, actress Ada Ameh has shared the story of how she got pregnant at an early age and still scaled through the challenges it came with.

The Nollywood actress and proud mother said said she got pregnant while she was in secondary school. She however dropped out of school when she failed JAMB and GCE.

Actress Ada Ameh wrote:

“Going through life as a single mother was not an easy thing at all, but today I am proud to call myself a proud single mother because whenever I see my daughter I am glad,” she said.

“I want you to understand that even though I dropped out of secondary school, I am a proud single mother. Just take it that my life is a history. If not for God, I don’t know where I would have been. My major concern is for the young girls, I am not a victim, I am a proud single mother. Today my child is my school; she was the school that I graduated from. My first degree was that woman; you will not understand what it means to become pregnant at fourteen.”

