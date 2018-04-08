Why I dumped APC for PDP – Ex-Gov Bafarawa — Nigeria Today

Why I dumped APC for PDP – Ex-Gov Bafarawa

Attahiru Bafarawa, former Governor of Sokoto State on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, has disclosed why he dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC. Bafarawa, one of the founding fathers of the APC, left the party before the 2015 general elections. The ex-governor, who joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, alleged […]

Why I dumped APC for PDP – Ex-Gov Bafarawa

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

