Why I have not declared my governorship bid, by Fayemi — Nigeria Today

Why I have not declared my governorship bid, by Fayemi

Minister of Steel and Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has explained why he has not declared to run in the governorship poll in Ekiti State.

According to him, he is waiting for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to lift the ban on campaign before doing so.Fayemi, who spoke yesterday in his country home, Isan-Ekiti, cautioned aspirants against ‘pull him down syndrome and campaign of calumny.’He disclosed that he would contest in the governorship poll, adding that aspirants, who are presently campaigning, are not mindful of the laws guiding the exercise.

He urged the contenders to join hands towards a common goal, which is to wrest power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 14 election.

“Do you need a rocket scientist to tell you that I am running? I am clearly a process person, and would not jump the gun because there are rules and guidelines for electioneering.

“But as to whether I am running or not, yes I am running and that is not debatable. You will all know when and would be invited when I decide to formally declare within the ambit of the guidelines issued by the INEC,” he said. The minister explained that INEC had stated clearly when campaigns would begin, and urged the commission to sanction people who are flouting the rules.

Fayemi declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would do whatever it takes constitutionally, legally and legitimately, to put the party in office in October 2018.He dismissed insinuation that Ekiti workers would not vote for him, if he finally decides to contest.

According to him, his previous administration motivated teachers more that any other, especially the allowances that he introduced to encourage rural posting and teaching of core subjects.

