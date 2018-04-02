Why I killed my uncle – Suspect confesses - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Why I killed my uncle – Suspect confesses – Daily Post Nigeria
The Niger State Police Command on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man, Dodo Baraje, for allegedly murdering his uncle, simply identified as Baraje. He was apprehended by a team of policemen attached to the Bangi Police Division of the state while trying …
