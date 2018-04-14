Why I prefer money to good s3x – Nollywood actress, Amanda Ebeye — Nigeria Today

Why I prefer money to good s3x – Nollywood actress, Amanda Ebeye

Nollywood actress, Amanda Ebeye has revealed why she would choose money above good s*x when asked to settle for one.

The single mother of one when asked by Saturday Sun said: “If the s*x is bad but he is a good man and treats you like a queen, will you stay in the relationship or marriage?’

“As long as he has lots of money, why not? Who has good s*x helped? Who cares when the shops are full of the right tools?”

Also, when asked about her family’s reaction when they got to know that she was pregnant out of wedlock, Ebeye said she was old enough to make her decisions.

She said: “When I told my mother that I was pregnant, she simply made me understand that it’s my life, my decision and not hers. Luckily for me, I have amazing parents. I have done my obligations as a child. So, there’s really nothing to worry about.”

