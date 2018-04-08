Why I Quit Music For Photography And Film Making – Rapper 2Shotz Opens Up — Nigeria Today

Why I Quit Music For Photography And Film Making – Rapper 2Shotz Opens Up

Ex-Nigerian rapper, 2shotz, has opened up on the reasons he dumped music for photography and film making in the United States of America.

In a chat with Sunday Scoop, the ace rapper said his contributions to the Nigerian music industry were never appreciated during his reign as a rapper in Nigeria.

In his words;

“My contributions to the Nigerian music industry were never publicly acknowledged; so, what is the point of talking about music in Nigeria. Real people don’t go far in Nigeria. I really don’t care about what is going on in that industry anymore. The problem is the individuals. “I am now a photographer and filmmaker. This is as much as you can get. I am not interested in attaining stardom again and I don’t care about it.”

The post Why I Quit Music For Photography And Film Making – Rapper 2Shotz Opens Up appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

