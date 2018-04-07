 Why I settled for Juju music –Tayo Mix - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why I settled for Juju music –Tayo Mix – The Punch

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

Why I settled for Juju music –Tayo Mix
The Punch
Temitayo Fadoju, better known as Tayo Mix is determined to make an impact on the Nigerian juju music scene. Raised in the United Kingdom, he told Saturday Beats that he had come to understand that juju music though loved by a mature audience needs

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.