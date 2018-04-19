Why I sued Nigerian government – David Mark — Nigeria Today

Why I sued Nigerian government – David Mark

Former Senate President, David Mark has explained why he took the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property to a Federal High Court, Abuja. In the suit, Mark claimed that the panel planned to evict him from his residential property, which he duly acquired. The Federal Government had accused Mark of illegally […]

Why I sued Nigerian government – David Mark

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

