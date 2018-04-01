Why I want to come back as Ekiti governor- Fayemi — Nigeria Today

Why I want to come back as Ekiti governor- Fayemi

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi declared his intention to come back as governor of Ekiti on Sunday, declaring that his decision to seek re-election was to deliver the state from incompetent and dubious hands and take her to where its supposed to be. The former governor added that with his past records of positive achievements, especially for workers, retirees and pensioners while in office in the state, he sure of victory in the July 14 gubernatorial election. Fayemi, who was governor of Ekiti from 2010 to 2014 declared his ambition while speaking to journalists at his Isan-Ekiti country home in Oye Local Government Area of the state.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

