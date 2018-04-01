 Why I want to come back as Ekiti governor- Fayemi — Nigeria Today
Why I want to come back as Ekiti governor- Fayemi

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi declared his intention to come back as governor of Ekiti  on Sunday, declaring that his decision to seek re-election was to deliver the state from incompetent and dubious hands and take her to where its supposed to be. The former governor added that with his past records of positive achievements, especially for workers, retirees and pensioners while in office in the state, he sure of victory in the July 14 gubernatorial election. Fayemi, who was governor of Ekiti from 2010 to 2014 declared his ambition while speaking to journalists at his Isan-Ekiti country home in Oye Local Government Area of the state.

