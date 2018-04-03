Why I was called ‘agric chicken’ in school – Actress, Chika Ike — Nigeria Today

Why I was called ‘agric chicken’ in school – Actress, Chika Ike
Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, has recounted how she was constantly bullied while growing up because of her body and height. She said she was called, “Agric fowl,” by her schoolmates. The actress, in an Instagram post on Monday, said she ate all manner of things to gain weight then, but to no avail. She wrote, […]
Why I was called ‘agric chicken’ in school – Actress, Chika Ike
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!