Why I will not marry a Nigerian woman – Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr — Nigeria Today

Why I will not marry a Nigerian woman – Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has given reasons he will not marry a Nigerian woman.

Just like former Nigerian manager, Clemens Westerhof got hooked to a Zimbabwean lady during his sojourn in Africa, Rohr, when asked in an interview with the Sun if he would consider marrying a Nigerian lady, said it would be difficult.

He cited cultural background and language difference as main reasons he won’t marry a Nigerian.

Rohr, a Franco-German replaced former Nigerian international, Sunday Oliseh as Super Eagles coach.

Asked if he would likely take a second wife in Nigeria just as Clemens Westerhof did in Africa, he said, “My president (Amaju Pinnick) joked about it recently.

“He said he was going to hand me a Nigerian woman and we all laughed about it.

“To be sincere, Nigerian ladies are very beautiful and tempting but it is going to be very difficult to marry one. Language and cultural background will be a serious barrier.”

