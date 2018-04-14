“Why I Would Not Influence Selection Of Monarchs ” , Says Gov. Akeredolu — Nigeria Today

“Why I Would Not Influence Selection Of Monarchs ” , Says Gov. Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has explained why his administration will not impose or influence the selection of any traditional ruler in the state. Akeredolu who said the selection of any monarch is prerogative of the people of that community, noted that the duty of the government is just to approve the people’s […]

The post “Why I Would Not Influence Selection Of Monarchs ” , Says Gov. Akeredolu appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

